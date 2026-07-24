20,736 Shares in Fortive Corporation $FTV Bought by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,736 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $491,928,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 102,687.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,487,060 shares of the technology company's stock worth $413,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479,776 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 20,483,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,003,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,046,352 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,106,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $182,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fortive from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 47,557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $2,891,941.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 87,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,901.80. This represents a 35.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Stock Up 0.6%

Fortive stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48. Fortive Corporation has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.84%.The business's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Fortive's payout ratio is 14.37%.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation NYSE: FTV is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive's activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive's operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

See Also

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