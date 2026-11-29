Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,031,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $75,367,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,423,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $23,202,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,580,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $19,484,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,721 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 40,180,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,178,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $11,998,148,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $311.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.49. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company's fifty day moving average is $339.82 and its 200-day moving average is $366.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 48.33%. The company's revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $595.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadcom from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. President Capital increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $525.19.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

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Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software products for businesses around the world. Its semiconductors support applications including data-center networking, broadband access, wireless communications, storage and industrial systems. Products include Ethernet switching and routing chips, broadband and connectivity solutions, and custom application-specific integrated circuits. The company also provides infrastructure software, including virtualization and cloud software through VMware, which Broadcom acquired in 2023, as well as solutions for mainframe environments and enterprise security.

Further Reading

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