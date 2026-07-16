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20,763 Shares in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Toyota Motor logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Toyota Motor by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 296 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company's stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TM

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Toyota Motor stock opened at $176.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.50 and a 200-day moving average of $205.76. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 1 year low of $166.10 and a 1 year high of $248.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $230.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $76.81 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 20.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota's operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company's product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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