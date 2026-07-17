207,800 Shares in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ Acquired by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 207,800 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $5,047,000.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 80.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IVZ shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Invesco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Invesco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore set a $32.00 target price on Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Invesco

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Invesco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.50%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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