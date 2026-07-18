209,425 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Bought by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 209,425 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $13,923,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% in the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 451.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 target price on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of DAL stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.44 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business's 50 day moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Delta Air Lines's payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $2,036,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 95,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,738,836. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 9,710 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $737,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 138,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,552,904. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,331 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,638. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Delta Air Lines

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Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

Further Reading

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