20,991 Shares in Adobe Inc. $ADBE Bought by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,991 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $7,347,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,041 shares of the software company's stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 624 shares of the software company's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 245 shares of the software company's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $278.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Stock Down 6.8%

ADBE stock opened at $204.02 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.90 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $244.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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