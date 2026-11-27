Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,100,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,669,000. Pinterest accounts for 1.8% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned about 0.37% of Pinterest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pinterest by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,511 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinterest from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pinterest from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Trading Down 0.2%

PINS opened at $19.67 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $27.96.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Pinterest had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Pinterest's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $843,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Julia Donnelly sold 29,548 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $549,888.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 751,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,993,249.81. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 667,366 shares of company stock worth $13,238,048 over the last ninety days. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest News Summary

These are some of the PINS news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Pinterest shares reportedly continued a sharp rebound after a recent decline, providing a near-term momentum catalyst. Article: Pinterest surges, continues rebound

Pinterest shares reportedly continued a sharp rebound after a recent decline, providing a near-term momentum catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage cited a consensus price target of $25.97, above the price cited in the supplied market background; this reflects analyst expectations, not a guarantee of future performance. Article: Pinterest consensus price target

Analyst coverage cited a consensus price target of $25.97, above the price cited in the supplied market background; this reflects analyst expectations, not a guarantee of future performance. Neutral Sentiment: Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares for $843,750 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The scheduled nature of the sale may make it less informative as a signal about near-term business prospects. Article: Pinterest director sells shares

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. operates a visual discovery platform that helps people find ideas and plan projects across interests such as home décor, food, fashion, travel and personal style. Users can save images and videos, known as Pins, to collections called boards and explore related recommendations through the company's website and mobile apps. The company generates revenue primarily through advertising. Its advertising products allow businesses to promote content to users, while shopping features and tools help merchants showcase products and connect with people as they explore ideas and make plans.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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