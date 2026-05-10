2,101 Shares in Fabrinet $FN Acquired by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,101 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Fabrinet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fabrinet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities lifted its earnings forecasts for Fabrinet, including higher FY2027 and Q4 2027 EPS estimates, suggesting improving profit expectations. Northland Securities EPS estimate updates

Northland Securities lifted its earnings forecasts for Fabrinet, including higher FY2027 and Q4 2027 EPS estimates, suggesting improving profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Fabrinet from hold to strong-buy, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment on the stock. Zacks upgrade

Zacks Research upgraded Fabrinet from hold to strong-buy, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Another recent note described Fabrinet as a technology name analysts are bullish on, adding to the constructive outlook. Analysts are bullish on Fabrinet

Another recent note described Fabrinet as a technology name analysts are bullish on, adding to the constructive outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Fabrinet also appeared in a comparison article on how it has performed versus the broader computer and technology sector this year, which is informational rather than a direct catalyst. Sector performance comparison

Fabrinet also appeared in a comparison article on how it has performed versus the broader computer and technology sector this year, which is informational rather than a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A separate report from JPMorgan Chase & Co. was described as pessimistic on Fabrinet’s stock price, which may be tempering some of the upside from the analyst upgrades. JPMorgan pessimistic forecast

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN opened at $620.70 on Friday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $199.86 and a fifty-two week high of $734.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50 day moving average price is $593.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.15.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $548.00 to $702.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $366.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $661.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fabrinet

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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