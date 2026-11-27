Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 210,794 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $25,344,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intel by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,326,623 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $26,850,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,948 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,507,291,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,724,362 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $4,429,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342,514 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,214,769 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,632,722,000 after purchasing an additional 14,063,302 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,096,110,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Intel from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Get Our Latest Report on INTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Lip Tan bought 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $9,709,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,464,669 shares in the company, valued at $94,808,024.37. This trade represents a 11.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.16. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $289.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The chip maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Latest Intel News

Here's some of the latest news about INTC:

Positive Sentiment: Intel’s data-center business is growing, and the company has reportedly landed an outside customer for its advanced manufacturing process. Microsoft also selected Intel packaging technology for Azure chips—potential evidence that the turnaround is gaining traction. Intel Stock Is on the Verge of a Death Cross

Intel’s data-center business is growing, and the company has reportedly landed an outside customer for its advanced manufacturing process. Microsoft also selected Intel packaging technology for Azure chips—potential evidence that the turnaround is gaining traction. Neutral Sentiment: Nvidia remains Intel’s largest strategic shareholder, despite reportedly reducing its stake by 25%. That continued investment may support confidence in Intel, but the stake reduction tempers the signal. Nvidia Just Revealed a Major Vote of Confidence in Intel Stock

Nvidia remains Intel’s largest strategic shareholder, despite reportedly reducing its stake by 25%. That continued investment may support confidence in Intel, but the stake reduction tempers the signal. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class action concerning investors who bought Intel shares from July 23 through October 29, alleging misleading disclosures about PC-market weakness, inventory and AI-related opportunities. The claims remain allegations, but the case adds legal and reputational uncertainty. Intel Securities Class Action Notice

About Intel

Intel Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures processors and other technologies used in personal computers, data centers, and connected devices. Its products include Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors, graphics products, and hardware and software platforms for artificial intelligence, networking, and edge computing. The company also operates Intel Foundry, which provides semiconductor manufacturing and related services to Intel and external customers. Its work spans chip design, fabrication, packaging, and process technology.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report