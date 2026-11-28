Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,059,791 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 213,638 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for 6.2% of Durable Capital Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.33% of Twilio worth $602,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 421.5% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 548,659 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $160,461,000 after purchasing an additional 443,443 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Twilio by 1,177.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 261,307 shares of the technology company's stock worth $53,915,000 after purchasing an additional 240,854 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 58.9% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 588,018 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $171,972,000 after buying an additional 217,952 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $63,079,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 35.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 756,688 shares of the technology company's stock worth $221,301,000 after acquiring an additional 196,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,442 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.03, for a total transaction of $4,203,055.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 178,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,054,498.89. This trade represents a 7.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,418 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $289,768.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,991,151.80. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 38,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,256,548 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $335.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Twilio from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $269.48.

Read Our Latest Report on TWLO

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $185.61 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $308.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business's 50-day moving average price is $243.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc. is a cloud communications and customer engagement software company. Its platform lets organizations integrate communications capabilities into applications and services through application programming interfaces (APIs), including tools for messaging, voice, video and email. Twilio also offers customer data and engagement products that help businesses unify customer information and coordinate personalized communications across channels. Its Segment platform supports collecting and organizing customer data, while its engagement tools help businesses manage interactions with customers.

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