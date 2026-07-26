214,409 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Purchased by Lead Edge Capital Management LLC

Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 214,409 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $37,663,000. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 9.2% of Lead Edge Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Veeva Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Van Diest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $667,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 104.4% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 129.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the technology company's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company's stock.

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Veeva Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems to strong-buy and later set a $232 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Tickerreport.com

Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems to and later set a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is being supported by articles highlighting Veeva as a cash-heavy stock with financial stability, which may appeal to defensive growth investors. Yahoo Finance

Investor interest is being supported by articles highlighting Veeva as a with financial stability, which may appeal to defensive growth investors. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary points to steady execution and attractive P/E multiples , reinforcing the view that Veeva’s fundamentals remain solid ahead of its next earnings report. Seeking Alpha

Recent commentary points to and , reinforcing the view that Veeva’s fundamentals remain solid ahead of its next earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles focus on what to expect from Veeva’s next earnings release and broader analyst sentiment, suggesting the stock may remain sensitive to upcoming guidance and results. MSN

Several recent articles focus on what to expect from Veeva’s next earnings release and broader analyst sentiment, suggesting the stock may remain sensitive to upcoming guidance and results. Negative Sentiment: The stock had recently declined more than the broader market, reminding investors that near-term volatility remains a risk despite the positive analyst coverage. Yahoo Finance

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $116,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,296.92. The trade was a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.08.

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV Stock a Buy: Cloud Software for Life Sciences

View Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Trading Up 3.6%

VEEV opened at $186.06 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.05 and a twelve month high of $310.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.60.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm's revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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