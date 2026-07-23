21,518 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Acquired by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,518 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 35,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 532,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $49,610,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 350,567 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 412,511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company's stock.

More Wells Fargo & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $86.61 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The firm has a market cap of $265.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business's fifty day moving average is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wells Fargo & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wells Fargo & Company wasn't on the list.

While Wells Fargo & Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here