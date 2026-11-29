Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,877 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 216,274 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $38,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $5,318,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $1,274,082,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $605,397,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $516,552,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,488,643 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $496,503,000 after acquiring an additional 30,495 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Deutsche Bank set a $104.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist Financial set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of EW stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.44.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 619 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $64,530.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,173,544.50. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 48,900 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $5,039,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,349,333.90. The trade was a 68.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 51,301 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,398 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a medical technology company focused on treating structural heart disease. Its products include transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) systems and surgical heart valves, as well as technologies and therapies for mitral and tricuspid valve conditions. The company traces its roots to 1958, when engineer Miles “Lowell” Edwards began working with surgeon Albert Starr to develop an artificial heart valve. Their work led to the Starr-Edwards heart valve, first implanted in 1960.

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