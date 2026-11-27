Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 939,623 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 21,664 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.0% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $323,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 154,258 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,077,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 88.5% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 58,492 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $20,126,000 after purchasing an additional 27,461 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 28,539 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Key Alphabet News

Investors following GOOGL have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Some investors remain constructive: Jim Lebenthal said he is buying the pullback, while a separate report says Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine sharply increased its Alphabet stake. Such buying may support confidence, although it does not resolve the spending concerns. Lebenthal on buying Alphabet Lone Pine raised its Alphabet stake

Some investors remain constructive: Jim Lebenthal said he is buying the pullback, while a separate report says Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine sharply increased its Alphabet stake. Such buying may support confidence, although it does not resolve the spending concerns. Neutral Sentiment: ETFs were reported as net sellers of $48.8 million in GOOGL on Nov. 24. This is a modest flow signal and does not establish a broader shift in investor demand. ETF flows in Alphabet

ETFs were reported as net sellers of $48.8 million in GOOGL on Nov. 24. This is a modest flow signal and does not establish a broader shift in investor demand. Negative Sentiment: AI investment costs and cash flow are the clearest pressure points. Reports cite $51.4 billion in third-quarter capital spending and negative $9.1 billion in free cash flow; rising debt-insurance costs have also fueled concern about how hyperscalers will fund the AI buildout. Alphabet’s spending and cash flow AI debt-insurance costs hit records

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $485.00 price objective (up from $415.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $465.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $412.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,424.20. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $273.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.73 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 4.59%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

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