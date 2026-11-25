State Street Corp cut its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,316,962 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,172,580 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.89% of MasTec worth $494,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,178,069,000. Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $896,609,300. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $555,825,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter worth about $280,544,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter worth about $257,920,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $353.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $369.00 to $303.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MasTec from $475.00 to $363.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MasTec from $274.00 to $242.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Timothy Love sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.52, for a total transaction of $72,658.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,509.52. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.45 and a 1 year high of $441.43. The firm's 50-day moving average is $192.90 and its 200 day moving average is $294.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.89%. MasTec's revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc. is an infrastructure construction and engineering company that builds and maintains systems used to deliver energy, communications and other essential services. Its work includes planning, installation, upgrading and maintenance of infrastructure for customers across a range of industries. The company's activities include communications networks such as fiber and wireless systems; electric power transmission and distribution; clean-energy and other infrastructure projects; and pipelines and related facilities.

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