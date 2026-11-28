Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 220,776 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $46,142,000. Autodesk accounts for about 0.3% of Atreides Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Atreides Management LP owned about 0.11% of Autodesk at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $4,828,855,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,268,172 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,996,338,000 after acquiring an additional 284,621 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,080,128 shares of the software company's stock worth $643,514,000 after acquiring an additional 333,485 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $576,727,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $310.00 target price on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $315.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $249.90 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $185.50 and a one year high of $312.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm's fifty day moving average is $240.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.14.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 60.98%. The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.700-12.760 EPS and its Q4 2027 guidance at 3.210-3.260 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc. develops software for designing, building, making and creating digital content. Its products serve customers in architecture, engineering and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Its offerings include AutoCAD for computer-aided design, Revit for building information modeling, Civil 3D for civil infrastructure design, Fusion for product design and manufacturing, and Maya and 3ds Max for animation and visual effects. Autodesk also provides cloud-based tools and services that support collaboration and project workflows.

Further Reading

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