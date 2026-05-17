2,214,678 Shares in Sportradar Group AG $SRAD Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,214,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,643,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.74% of Sportradar Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda now owns 366,157 shares of the company's stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 216,159 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,394,126 shares of the company's stock worth $56,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,054 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,104,947 shares of the company's stock worth $164,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,495 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,941,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 560.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 542,094 shares of the company's stock worth $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRAD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sportradar Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.94.

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Sportradar Group Stock Down 1.7%

SRAD opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.65. Sportradar Group AG has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company's 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.20%.The business had revenue of $401.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sportradar Group's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sportradar Group

In other Sportradar Group news, Director William Kurtz purchased 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 30,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at $391,421.63. This represents a 36.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley purchased 3,940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,525.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $174,685.29. This represents a 39.57% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 357,893 shares of company stock worth $4,668,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 85.02% of the company's stock.

Sportradar Group Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

Further Reading

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