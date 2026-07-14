2,216 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Acquired by Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC

Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,216 shares of the social networking company's stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RHL Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Niles Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bayban raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bayban now owns 70 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:META opened at $656.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $520.26 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $599.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.80.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $56.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.The company's revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Meta Platforms from a "positive" rating to a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research set a $735.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $835.90.

View Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 3,348 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.97, for a total value of $2,012,047.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,708,013.06. The trade was a 26.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Curtis J. Mahoney sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.92, for a total transaction of $1,268,023.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $681,890.56. The trade was a 65.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 40,083 shares of company stock worth $24,628,719 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.53% of the company's stock.

More Meta Platforms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS kept a buy rating on Meta while lowering its price target to $766 from $865, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling analysts still see room for gains despite recent volatility.

UBS kept a rating on Meta while lowering its price target to $766 from $865, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling analysts still see room for gains despite recent volatility. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Meta’s expanded AI ambitions, including a major scale-up of its Louisiana Hyperion data center to 5 gigawatts and more than $50 billion in projected cost, reinforcing the company’s commitment to AI infrastructure and long-term growth.

Multiple articles highlighted Meta’s expanded AI ambitions, including a major scale-up of its Louisiana Hyperion data center to and more than in projected cost, reinforcing the company’s commitment to AI infrastructure and long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary framed Meta as one of the strongest mega-cap AI stories, citing its ability to fund AI investment with a profitable ad business and noting that its new AI model is priced well below rivals, which could help adoption.

Some market commentary framed Meta as one of the strongest mega-cap AI stories, citing its ability to fund AI investment with a profitable ad business and noting that its new AI model is priced well below rivals, which could help adoption. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports focused on technical factors, saying META looked overbought and near resistance, which may be contributing to short-term weakness rather than reflecting a change in fundamentals.

Several reports focused on technical factors, saying META looked overbought and near resistance, which may be contributing to short-term weakness rather than reflecting a change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing concerns that Meta’s AI spending is rising fast, with 2026 capex now expected at $125 billion to $145 billion , raising questions about near-term returns on investment and pressuring sentiment.

Investors are also weighing concerns that Meta’s AI spending is rising fast, with 2026 capex now expected at , raising questions about near-term returns on investment and pressuring sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Meta pulled down an AI image tool after privacy backlash, and the company is facing criticism over AI advertising tools that allegedly create poor results for brands, adding reputational and regulatory noise.

Meta pulled down an AI image tool after privacy backlash, and the company is facing criticism over AI advertising tools that allegedly create poor results for brands, adding reputational and regulatory noise. Negative Sentiment: Additional headlines noted a Chinese regulatory setback on a planned AI acquisition and an EU probe into Facebook and Instagram design features, which could increase legal and compliance uncertainty.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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