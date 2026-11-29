Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 221,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,988,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 4,638.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $53,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie's Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $106.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLLI

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $92.48 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.36. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.29 and a 12 month high of $126.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $741.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $747.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Ollie's Bargain Outlet's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates Ollie's, a discount retail chain that sells brand-name merchandise at reduced prices. Its stores offer a rotating selection of products, including food, housewares, books, toys, flooring, seasonal goods, and health and beauty items. The company's closeout-focused model relies on buying excess inventory, discontinued products, and other merchandise opportunistically, allowing its assortment to vary by store and over time. Founded in 1982, Ollie's opened its first store in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

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