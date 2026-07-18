22,207 Shares in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Bought by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,207 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $11,608,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned approximately 0.05% of Ulta Beauty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $430,963,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,009,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,996 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 222.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $14,014,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 271,671 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $164,364,000 after purchasing an additional 58,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $182,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,919.36. The trade was a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $799.00 to $731.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $730.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $810.00 to $735.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus set a $550.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $638.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $479.57 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1-year low of $443.60 and a 1-year high of $714.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report).

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