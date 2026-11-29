Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,224,728 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $42,492,000. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 2.3% of Progeny 3 Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Progeny 3 Inc. owned 0.31% of Ares Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 145.2% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TOP Private Wealth LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company's stock.

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Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ares Capital Corporation has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $21.14. The business's 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $776.34 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Corporation will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Ares Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.39.

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About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company (BDC) that provides financing to middle-market companies. Founded in 2004, it is externally managed by an affiliate of Ares Management Corporation. The company primarily invests in U.S. businesses through senior secured and other loans, subordinated debt, and equity investments. Its financing supports needs such as growth, acquisitions, refinancings, and recapitalizations. Ares Capital works with companies across a range of industries and investment situations, offering customized financing solutions to businesses that may not access capital markets in the same way as larger corporations.

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