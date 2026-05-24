22,256 Shares in Fortive Corporation $FTV Acquired by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,256 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its position in Fortive by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 6,824 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $7,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 47,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $2,891,941.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 87,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,901.80. This represents a 35.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortive from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortive from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.54.

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Fortive Trading Up 0.3%

FTV opened at $59.22 on Friday. Fortive Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $73.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.84%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Fortive's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.37%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation NYSE: FTV is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive's activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive's operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

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