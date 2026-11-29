Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,259 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $27,729,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,618 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $1,532,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,138,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.63, for a total transaction of $150,363.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,278.02. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 200 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.48, for a total transaction of $297,296.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,949.68. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded W.W. Grainger from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,375.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,250.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,427.00 to $1,582.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,367.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE GWW opened at $1,431.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1,356.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,268.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $941.32 and a twelve month high of $1,521.41. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $12.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.68 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 47.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $2.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $9.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. W.W. Grainger's payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc. is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and related services. Founded in 1927, the company serves businesses, government agencies and other institutions through its sales network and digital platforms. Its product range includes safety equipment, tools, fasteners, electrical and lighting supplies, cleaning products, material-handling equipment and items for plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning. Grainger also offers services such as inventory management and product support to help customers maintain their facilities and operations.

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