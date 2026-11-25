State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO - Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280,984 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,228,972 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.21% of Lincoln Electric worth $605,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 194.1% during the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered Lincoln Electric from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lincoln Electric from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $319.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO opened at $254.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.88 and a 12-month high of $310.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 11.40 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Lincoln Electric's payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In related news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 14,371 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.95, for a total transaction of $4,051,903.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,483 shares in the company, valued at $17,899,031.85. The trade was a 18.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. is a manufacturer of welding, cutting and automation products. Its offerings include arc-welding equipment and consumables, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, robotic welding solutions and related automation technologies, as well as brazing and soldering products. Founded in 1895 by John C. Lincoln, the company serves customers across a range of industries, including manufacturing, infrastructure, energy and transportation. Its products and services are sold in markets around the world through its international operations and distribution network.

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