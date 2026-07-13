223,674 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 223,674 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $38,796,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $132,429,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 51,591 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $200.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRSH

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $178.52 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.60 and a 1-year high of $216.32. The stock has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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