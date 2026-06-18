226,644 Shares in Fortive Corporation $FTV Bought by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 226,644 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $12,513,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Fortive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Fortive Price Performance

FTV opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Fortive Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Fortive's payout ratio is presently 14.37%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 47,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $2,891,941.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 87,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,337,901.80. The trade was a 35.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTV

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation NYSE: FTV is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive's activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive's operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

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