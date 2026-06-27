227,985 Shares in Warrior Met Coal $HCC Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 227,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.43% of Warrior Met Coal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,678 shares of the company's stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,027 shares of the company's stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company's stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE:HCC opened at $81.18 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $42.28 and a twelve month high of $110.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $89.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 9.36%.The company had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Warrior Met Coal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCC shares. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $103.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCC

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,455,250. This trade represents a 22.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

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