22,848 Shares in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Bought by Independent Financial Group LLC

Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,848 shares of the coffee company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 299,833 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $25,249,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $8,811,000. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, Third View Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $231,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,856. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,687 shares of company stock worth $889,033 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $105.49 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $109.23. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $102.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.83. The stock has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. Starbucks's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Starbucks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Starbucks from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.42.

View Our Latest Report on SBUX

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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