23,000 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK Bought by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000. Mohawk Industries comprises about 0.6% of Tejara Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,054,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,869 shares of the company's stock worth $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 837,556 shares of the company's stock worth $107,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,508.1% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 488,741 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,008,000 after acquiring an additional 458,349 shares during the period. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.5% during the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 69,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,658 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $595,165.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,935 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,942.65. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,246,336 over the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mohawk Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $121.00 to $96.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $123.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MHK

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

MHK opened at $98.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business's 50 day moving average is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average is $111.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.60 and a twelve month high of $143.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.77%.The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mohawk Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mohawk Industries wasn't on the list.

While Mohawk Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here