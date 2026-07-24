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23,042 Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Walt Disney logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,042 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. Walt Disney makes up 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,128,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,873,646 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,604,567,000 after buying an additional 1,853,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,597,804,000 after buying an additional 1,361,888 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9,060.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,338,660,000 after buying an additional 37,719,041 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,388,278,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

  • Negative Sentiment: Disney is reporting another round of layoffs across Pixar, ESPN, and National Geographic, with several hundred jobs reportedly being cut. Investors may see this as a sign that management is still working through restructuring challenges rather than showing clean operating momentum. Disney reportedly lays off hundreds of employees, Pixar hit hard despite blockbuster success
  • Negative Sentiment: Market commentary is pointing to Disney’s stock weakness near its 52-week low, with attention on whether the company can deliver a rebound in upcoming earnings after recent pressure on the shares. Why Is Walt Disney Stock Falling Thursday?
  • Negative Sentiment: Analysts continue to trim expectations for Disney, reinforcing concern that the stock may need stronger-than-expected fundamentals to recover. UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Walt Disney NYSE: DIS Stock Price
  • Neutral Sentiment: Disney announced a multiyear brand partnership with Kraft Heinz and also promoted upcoming content and experiences, including a Disney+ documentary and an Avengers: Doomsday trailer, which may help support the long-term story but are not enough to offset the current selling pressure. Walt Disney (DIS) Teams Up With Kraft Heinz, Is The Stock Still Cheap?

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $131.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $123.40. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $99.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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