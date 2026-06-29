23,106 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Acquired by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $161,398,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company's stock worth $425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,014 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 652.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,246 shares of the company's stock worth $153,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,753 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $81,557,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 185.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,300,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,526,000 after purchasing an additional 844,717 shares in the last quarter.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $82.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $171.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $33,308.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $557,954.04. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $1,102,090.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 66,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,860.10. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,303. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, June 1st. Melius Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SFM

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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