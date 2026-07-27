231,150 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Purchased by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 231,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,315,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.77.

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VICI Properties Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.65.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.64%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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