23,180 Shares in onsemi $ON Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,180 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in onsemi by 187.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,357 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 79,206 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in onsemi by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of onsemi from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on onsemi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on onsemi

Insider Buying and Selling

In other onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

onsemi Stock Up 5.0%

onsemi stock opened at $91.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.01. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.56 and a 52-week high of $134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.43.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Equities analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

onsemi News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: onsemi disclosed $110,000 of Q2 lobbying tied to AI data center power use, CHIPS Act issues, tax policy, and national-security-related technologies, underscoring its exposure to long-term semiconductor demand themes.

onsemi disclosed $110,000 of Q2 lobbying tied to AI data center power use, CHIPS Act issues, tax policy, and national-security-related technologies, underscoring its exposure to long-term semiconductor demand themes. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive overall, with recent price targets ranging from $107 to $150 and a median near $115, suggesting Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels.

Analysts remain constructive overall, with recent price targets ranging from $107 to $150 and a median near $115, suggesting Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP opened an investigation into claims on behalf of ON investors. This may create some headline risk, but it is an early-stage legal development rather than a formal enforcement action.

Pomerantz LLP opened an investigation into claims on behalf of ON investors. This may create some headline risk, but it is an early-stage legal development rather than a formal enforcement action. Neutral Sentiment: Recent insider sales and mixed hedge fund positioning may temper enthusiasm, but these signals are not new and appear to be outweighed today by broader interest in the stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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