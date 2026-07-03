23,211 Shares in Ameren Corporation $AEE Purchased by Harrison Street Private Wealth LLC

Harrison Street Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,211 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. Ameren makes up about 3.4% of Harrison Street Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 6,051.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 932,017 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $93,071,000 after buying an additional 916,865 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,631,000. Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,546,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 655,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ameren by 9,966.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 518,725 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $51,800,000 after buying an additional 513,572 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of AEE stock opened at $114.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.47. Ameren Corporation has a 1 year low of $94.20 and a 1 year high of $118.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.82.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.The company's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.35, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,317.05. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Ameren from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus raised their price target on Ameren from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEE

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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