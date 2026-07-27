232,429 Shares in Inter & Co. Inc. $INTR Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 232,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Inter & Co. Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 71,120.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,143 shares of the company's stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,566 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 143,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 67,723 shares during the last quarter. Fundamenta Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,047,000. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in Inter & Co. Inc. by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,386,400 shares of the company's stock worth $11,757,000 after buying an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Inter & Co. Inc. by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,595,196 shares of the company's stock worth $47,447,000 after buying an additional 2,110,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company's stock.

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Inter & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTR opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. Inter & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $437.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. Inter & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Analysts predict that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Inter & Co. Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Inter & Co. Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.28.

Read Our Latest Report on Inter & Co. Inc.

Inter & Co. Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application. The Securities segment is involved in the acquisition, sale and custody of securities, the structuring and distribution of securities in the capital market, and the provision of administration services to investment funds.

Further Reading

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