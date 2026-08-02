234,328 Shares in Invvlu Mu Incm $IIM Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 234,328 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.50% of Invvlu Mu Incm at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Invvlu Mu Incm by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,119,319 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 208,989 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invvlu Mu Incm by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,176 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 103,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invvlu Mu Incm by 246.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,747 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 58,134 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Invvlu Mu Incm during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invvlu Mu Incm during the first quarter worth about $554,000. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invvlu Mu Incm Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. Invvlu Mu Incm has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

Invvlu Mu Incm Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0771 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th.

Invvlu Mu Incm Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM - Free Report).

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