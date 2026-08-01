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ABB’s Rotork Deal Could Put These Flow Control Stocks Back in Focus

Nathan Reiff
Written by Nathan Reiff | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
August 1, 2026
Industrial control valves and piping in a processing plant, overlaid with a faint stock price chart in the background.

Key Points

  • ABB's $5.5 billion acquisition of Rotork, its largest deal ever, highlights the value of niche flow control technology and could signal further industry consolidation.
  • Watts Water Technologies competes directly with Rotork in flow control markets and has drawn recent analyst price target increases, though its valuation near 31x earnings may deter investors.
  • Franklin Electric offers a more indirect comparison with steady earnings growth, a long dividend increase history, and raised guidance, but faces cyclical risk tied to agricultural spending.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

ABB Today

ABB Ltd stock logo
$98.62 +0.39 (+0.40%)
As of 07/31/2026 03:59 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$63.77
$110.20
Dividend Yield
0.73%
P/E Ratio
35.60
Price Target
$58.00
Add to Watchlist
Swiss engineering and automation company ABB Ltd. OTCMKTS: ABBNY may not figure prominently in many U.S. investors' plans, but its recent $5.5-billion acquisition of Rotork—the largest in the company's history—could change things. ABB paid a hefty premium for the smaller firm, known for its niche flow control technology, potentially signaling either other future targets in the industry or a shift in the competitive landscape, or both.

Rotork's products include electric actuators and instrumentation products that are essential for a variety of industrial applications, leading to revenue of 777 million pounds (approx. $1 million) and an adjusted operating margin of 24.6% in 2025. In short, Rotork builds key devices in the industrial automation stack to make it possible to physically sense, control, and act on various conditions. Given high margins, critical positioning, and a strong organic revenue growth trajectory, it makes sense that ABB would pay a premium. The companies below could also be in similar positions.

ABB's Balance Sheet Could Allow More Purchases

The fact that ABB would pay a premium for its largest acquisition suggests that Rotork is in a dominant market position, immediately setting the latter company up as a benchmark for other flow control and industrial automation firms. ABB's balance sheet is still strong, and the company could indeed be in a position to consider other M&A activity. The biggest question is what ABB might choose to target if it did pursue this path in the near term.

Watts Is a Strong Flow Control Contender, But Valuation Could Sway Investors

Watts Water Technologies Today

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. stock logo
WTSWTS 90-day performance
Watts Water Technologies
$346.06 +1.94 (+0.56%)
As of 07/31/2026 03:59 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$251.17
$394.54
Dividend Yield
0.73%
P/E Ratio
31.66
Price Target
$345.30
Add to Watchlist
Watts Water Technologies NYSE: WTS is a natural comparison against Rotork because it serves some of the same industrial flow control end markets. Its flow control valves, pressure management products, and other offerings could be a nice complement to Rotork's.

WTS shares remain a Hold overall, with analysts nearly evenly split on whether to rate the stock a Buy or a Hold. The company has also experienced a 21% year-to-date (YTD) share price bump, but a series of recent price estimate boosts from analysts at Stifel Nicolaus, Royal Bank of Canada, and KeyCorp suggests Wall Street sees additional near-term potential.

These upgrades may be a sign that analysts see Watts as a strong player in the waste and water sector, well-positioned to provide essential products for the ongoing data center push. Because data centers require advanced thermal management and water flow control tools, Watts could find itself in high demand in the current environment. The company has already benefitted, with top- and bottom-line wins and 21% year over year (YOY) growth in revenue for Q1 2026.

Whether these factors make Watts a potential target of ABB's or simply another player to watch in the flow control industry remains to be seen. The company's valuation could be a determining factor—it currently trades at nearly 31x earnings, which investors may understandably deem to be too stretched.

Franklin's Dividend May Offset Cyclical Turbulence

Franklin Electric Today

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. stock logo
FELEFELE 90-day performance
Franklin Electric
$104.72 +1.25 (+1.21%)
As of 07/31/2026 04:00 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$89.54
$115.82
Dividend Yield
1.07%
P/E Ratio
30.18
Price Target
$114.50
Add to Watchlist
Franklin Electric Co. NASDAQ: FELE makes pumping systems and flow control tech as well, with applications in municipal water infrastructure, irrigation, groundwater management, and more. While Watts may have enough overlap with Rotork's products to be a direct competitor in some ways, Franklin is less likely to be in this position. The company recently completed its own acquisition of Wood Bros., a water-system services firm, suggesting that management may be adopting the same bolt-on deal approach as ABB, just on a smaller scale.

While Franklin's sales growth has been modest—revenue climbed by 6% YOY in the latest quarter—its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) have accelerated at a brisker pace, rising by 18% YOY. Adjusted operating income is also up by 12% YOY, thanks to productivity increases and advantageous pricing, among other factors. The company's momentum in these respects may be accelerating even despite inflation and tariff uncertainty, as management recently raised full-year sales and EPS guidance.

One factor that helps distinguish Franklin is its dividend, which remains healthy after a history of increases spanning more than three decades. With a dividend yield of 1.06%, the company has managed a comfortable payout ratio of 33.7%.

All that said, Franklin's exposure to the agricultural industry means that it will be at the mercy of farm income and irrigation spending, likely giving it cyclical volatility that some others in the flow control space are less likely to experience. Regardless, as ABB folds Rotork's operations into its own, Franklin could very well get a boost alongside other niche flow control firms.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Franklin Electric Right Now?

Before you consider Franklin Electric, you'll want to hear this.

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Nathan Reiff
About The Author

Nathan Reiff

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Franklin Electric (FELE)
3.9501 of 5 stars		$104.721.2%1.07%30.18Hold$114.50
Watts Water Technologies (WTS)
3.9581 of 5 stars		$346.060.6%0.73%31.66Hold$345.30
ABB (ABBNY)
2.5219 of 5 stars		$98.620.4%0.73%35.60Hold$58.00
Rotork (ROR)
1.453 of 5 stars		GBX 486.20flat1.64%35.49Moderate BuyGBX 405
Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
2.3686 of 5 stars		C$293.41-0.3%2.17%19.08Moderate BuyC$262.96
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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