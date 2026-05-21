23,621 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Acquired by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,379,342 shares of the company's stock worth $595,243,000 after buying an additional 2,763,328 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,004,686 shares of the company's stock worth $415,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,415 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 357.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,957,491 shares of the company's stock worth $225,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,662 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,605 shares of the company's stock worth $286,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,084,813 shares of the company's stock worth $684,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Electric Power from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.57.

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American Electric Power Stock Down 0.0%

American Electric Power stock opened at $128.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.56. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $132.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.72 and a 1-year high of $139.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. American Electric Power's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power's payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $542,320.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,582,097.04. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Further Reading

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