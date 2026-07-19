23,901 Shares in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC Bought by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lincoln Educational Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,527 shares of the company's stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $2,935,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Educational Services

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director Kevin M. Carney sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,201,872. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexandra M. Luster sold 18,007 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $803,832.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 82,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,676,371.84. The trade was a 17.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,070 shares of company stock worth $4,617,457. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.19. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $143.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $135.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.830 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LINC. Northland Securities set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company's program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

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