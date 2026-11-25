Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,540 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 23,912 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 231.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,739 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 40,309 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 502,771 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $35,033,000 after acquiring an additional 35,938 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 26.3% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the third quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 140,157 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $7,398,888.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,155,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,023,497.93. This represents a 10.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nina Armagno sold 10,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $576,674.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 100,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,304,178.88. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 472,989 shares of company stock valued at $29,450,198. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RKLB. Berenberg Bank set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rocket Lab

Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are a few of the latest headlines about RKLB:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab has secured more than $515 million in Neutron launch contracts covering eight missions, taking its Neutron backlog to 16 missions. The bookings and reported ability to raise launch prices point to solid demand, though Neutron has yet to fly. Can Rocket Lab's $515 Million Neutron Deals Lift Its Launch Backlog?

Rocket Lab has secured more than $515 million in Neutron launch contracts covering eight missions, taking its Neutron backlog to 16 missions. The bookings and reported ability to raise launch prices point to solid demand, though Neutron has yet to fly. Neutral Sentiment: Space stocks gave back much of Monday’s rebound, suggesting sector-wide trading contributed to the weakness rather than a new company-specific operational announcement. Space Stocks Retrace Monday's Rally

Space stocks gave back much of Monday’s rebound, suggesting sector-wide trading contributed to the weakness rather than a new company-specific operational announcement. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho initiated coverage with an Underperform rating and a $40 price target, below the stock’s recent $45.98 close. The bearish call was cited as a reason shares slipped and may reinforce concerns about the stock’s valuation. Rocket Lab Stock Slips After Mizuho Sets $40 Price Target

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

RKLB stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average is $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of -127.72 and a beta of 3.15. Rocket Lab Corporation has a one year low of $39.98 and a one year high of $151.00.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $257.21 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. Research analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is a space company that provides launch services and spacecraft and satellite systems for commercial, civil, and national security customers. Founded in 2006 by Peter Beck, the company operates internationally, with headquarters in Long Beach, California, and launch operations in New Zealand and the United States. Its launch business centers on Electron, a small orbital rocket designed to carry satellites to space, and HASTE, a suborbital vehicle used for hypersonic test missions. Rocket Lab is also developing Neutron, a larger launch vehicle.

See Also

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