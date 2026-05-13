24,016 Shares in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Acquired by Summit Wealth Group LLC Co.

Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,974,195 shares of the company's stock worth $1,175,286,000 after buying an additional 1,444,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 173.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,459,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,311,000 after purchasing an additional 924,834 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 178.8% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,314,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,207,000 after purchasing an additional 842,785 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 16.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,318,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,415,000 after purchasing an additional 759,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 48.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,126,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,349,000 after purchasing an additional 691,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company's stock.

Get AHR alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AHR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE AHR opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.23%.The company had revenue of $650.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $667.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 172.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,724,674.55. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Healthcare REIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Healthcare REIT wasn't on the list.

While American Healthcare REIT currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here