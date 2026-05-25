240,231 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 240,231 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $24,737,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Crown as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Crown by 7.7% in the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 451,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,196,829.50. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $96.75 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day moving average is $103.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $116.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Crown's payout ratio is 22.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research set a $115.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCK

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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