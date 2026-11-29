Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 240,945 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock, valued at approximately $32,357,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.27% of DICK'S Sporting Goods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 226 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 290 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 333 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $164.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.09. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.15 and a 1 year high of $244.38. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $140.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.53. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-12.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Recent DICK'S Sporting Goods Headlines

These are some of the DKS headlines that stood out recently:

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, EVP Navdeep Gupta acquired 7,707 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.75 per share, with a total value of $999,983.25. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 86,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,233,755. This represents a 9.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Colombo bought 913 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.19 per share, for a total transaction of $121,602.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 181,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,107,390. This represents a 0.51% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,361. Corporate insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a U.S.-based retailer of sporting goods, athletic apparel and footwear, outdoor gear, and related products. Its offerings serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts across a range of sports and activities, through both retail stores and e-commerce. Founded in 1948 by Richard “Dick” Stack in Binghamton, New York, the company has grown into a national retailer. It operates stores across the United States under banners that include DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, and Public Lands, and also offers larger-format DICK'S House of Sport locations.

See Also

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