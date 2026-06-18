24,182 Shares in WESCO International, Inc. $WCC Acquired by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,182 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,916,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the technology company's stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $573,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,604 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,354 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company's stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised WESCO International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on WESCO International from $352.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on WESCO International from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $334.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WCC

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE WCC opened at $352.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business's 50 day moving average price is $340.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.28. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.66 and a fifty-two week high of $377.90.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 2.79%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. WESCO International's payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 31,951 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.44, for a total transaction of $11,516,418.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,767,576.72. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akash Khurana sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,436,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,052,225.75. This represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,486 shares of company stock worth $51,846,641. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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