242,261 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. $MQY Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 242,261 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.16% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MQY alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MQY opened at $11.24 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund NYSE: MQY is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds issued by states, municipalities and their agencies across the United States. MQY may employ leverage to enhance income, in line with its stated risk and return objectives.

As part of BlackRock’s suite of municipal bond offerings, MQY benefits from the firm’s municipal fixed-income research, trading capabilities and credit analysis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund wasn't on the list.

While BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here