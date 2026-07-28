2,425 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Purchased by Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,425 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,907,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,931 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 591,086 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $226,642,000 after purchasing an additional 67,467 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 706,588 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $270,849,000 after buying an additional 96,751 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

View Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $423.85 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $359.36 and a one year high of $492.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company's 50-day moving average price is $409.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.08.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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