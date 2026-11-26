Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 243,645 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $53,017,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.17% of M&T Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 9,813 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $693,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock opened at $215.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.87. M&T Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $187.81 and a fifty-two week high of $255.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.64.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 22.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 19.52 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from M&T Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. M&T Bank's payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO René Jones sold 19,396 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.35, for a total value of $4,642,432.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 103,831 shares in the company, valued at $24,851,949.85. This trade represents a 15.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. TD Cowen began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded M&T Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on M&T Bank from $265.50 to $248.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation is a regional financial services company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. Founded in 1856 as Manufacturers and Traders Bank, it provides banking and related services through M&T Bank and other subsidiaries. The company serves consumers, businesses, government entities and institutions, primarily in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic United States. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, credit cards and digital banking, as well as commercial lending, treasury management and other business banking services.

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