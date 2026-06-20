24,516 Shares in Strategy Inc $MSTR Bought by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,516 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000. Strategy comprises approximately 0.9% of Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its stake in Strategy by 492.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Strategy by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Strategy Price Performance

MSTR stock opened at $112.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.03. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $457.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The company's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($16.49) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $3,925,451.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 68,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,669.09. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $2,331,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,320. This represents a 34.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 198,264 shares of company stock worth $25,880,124 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Negative Sentiment: Director Jarrod Patten sold 1,500 shares of Strategy, a move that can weigh on sentiment when investors are already worried about the stock’s recent volatility and the company’s financing strategy. Article Title

Director Jarrod Patten sold 1,500 shares of Strategy, a move that can weigh on sentiment when investors are already worried about the stock’s recent volatility and the company’s financing strategy. Negative Sentiment: Strategy’s preferred stock, STRC, fell to record lows, renewing fears that the company may have a harder time funding future Bitcoin purchases without more dilution or pressure on dividend obligations. Article Title

Strategy’s preferred stock, STRC, fell to record lows, renewing fears that the company may have a harder time funding future Bitcoin purchases without more dilution or pressure on dividend obligations. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports said weak STRC pricing is raising concerns about Strategy’s monthly dividend burden and whether its Bitcoin-buying engine can keep operating at the same pace. Article Title

Multiple reports said weak STRC pricing is raising concerns about Strategy’s monthly dividend burden and whether its Bitcoin-buying engine can keep operating at the same pace. Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin’s broader weakness, including a large options expiry and hawkish macro fears, is adding to pressure on MSTR because the stock trades as a leveraged proxy for Bitcoin sentiment. Article Title

Bitcoin’s broader weakness, including a large options expiry and hawkish macro fears, is adding to pressure on MSTR because the stock trades as a leveraged proxy for Bitcoin sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Michael Saylor continued defending Strategy’s Bitcoin model, but his comments have not yet eased market worries about funding, leverage, and dilution. Article Title

Michael Saylor continued defending Strategy’s Bitcoin model, but his comments have not yet eased market worries about funding, leverage, and dilution. Neutral Sentiment: Strategy also disclosed a modest Bitcoin purchase, which supports its treasury narrative but has been overshadowed by concerns around financing and preferred-share weakness. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSTR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Strategy from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Strategy from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $313.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Strategy

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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