24,517 Shares in McDonald's Corporation $MCD Acquired by North Dakota State Investment Board

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,517 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $7,493,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in McDonald's by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in McDonald's by 1,616.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald's by 735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Stock Up 0.0%

McDonald's stock opened at $276.42 on Monday. McDonald's Corporation has a 52-week low of $271.98 and a 52-week high of $341.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.02.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.72, for a total transaction of $100,805.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,442,042.24. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 12,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,973 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCD

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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