247,090 Shares in Veralto Corporation $VLTO Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 247,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,848,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Veralto as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company's stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veralto by 5.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company's stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Veralto by 20.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Veralto by 102.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Veralto from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.22.

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Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $93.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.37. Veralto Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Veralto's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.44%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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